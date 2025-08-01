Cardinals Reunion? Why Blockbuster Offseason Trade Would Make Sense
The MLB trade deadline was quite an exciting time in baseball. In fact, it was one of the more exciting deadlines in recent memory. The St. Louis Cardinals joined in on some of the fun, albeit they were selling rather than buying.
The Cardinals traded Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets. They sent Steven Matz to the Boston Red Sox, and they traded Phil Maton to the Texas Rangers. The Cardinals landed a solid return of prospects in these three deals, though it was nothing game changing. But it's clear the Cardinals' front office has its eyes set on the offseason and beyond.
One of the storylines that never developed at the deadline was the trade market for former Cardinal and current Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara. Alcántara was expected to be traded, but nothing came to life. The Marlins will likely wait until the offseason to move him.
With that in mind, the Cardinals could emerge as a suitor in an offseason trade for the 2022 National League Cy Young winner.
This idea would make sense as long as the righty trends in the right direction during the back half of the season. Alcántara has struggled at times this year, but he's thrown well recently. If he trends in the direction through the dog days of summer, the Cardinals could pursue this reunion, as it would fit their winning window perfectly.
The Cardinals are seemingly trying to compete in 2026, 2027, and beyond. Alcántara, who's still working himself back from Tommy John surgery, is under team control through the 2027 season.
Adding him to this roster would potentially give the Cardinals an ace under team control for two seasons. It's something to think about as the season rolls on and the offseason nears.
