Cardinals Rival Linked To Projected $210 Million Star Making Division Tougher

Will the star slugger join the National League Central this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; General view of a Chicago Cubs glove, hat and glasses in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Will the National League Central end up being even more difficult in 2025?

The St. Louis Cardinals currently are in third place in the division with a 72-72 record. St. Louis currently is behind both the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs. The playoffs are looking like a pipe dream right now and St. Louis is just trying to avoid its second straight season finishing below .500.

St. Louis will need to be busy this offseason if it wants to make it back to the playoffs in 2025 but it won't be the only one. Another team that is likely to be active certainly is the Cubs. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer mentioned them as a possible fit for Houston Astros star slugger Alex Bregman.

"It just feels like the Cubs need another hitter, doesn't it? Their offense might even be the first thing that pops into one's head upon thinking the word 'mediocre,' or at least a close second after that one bit from Mad Max: Fury Road," Rymer said.

"Yet even if Cody Bellinger opens up a spot by opting out of his deal, the Cubs will still have Isaac Paredes at third base and Michael Busch at first base. One could move to accommodate Bregman, but it's clearly not the most natural fit."

Bregman has been a staple in the Astros' lineup for years but will be a free agent at the end of the season and is projected to receive a deal in the neighborhood of $210 million by Rymer. If he were to join the Cubs, that would be devastating for St. Louis.

The Cardinals already are behind them in the standings and landing Bregman would take their offense to another level making it difficult for St. Louis to catch up. Hopefully, the Cubs opt to go in a different direction.

