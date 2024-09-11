Cardinals Superstar Has 'Hurt' His Stock Making Reunion More Likely
One of the biggest questions for the St. Louis Cardinals heading into the 2024 Major League Baseball was would the team continue their partnership with Paul Goldschmidt after the campaign.
Goldschmidt and the Cardinals discussed a possible extension heading into the season but decided to play the 2024 season out before signing a new deal. The 2024 season hasn't been what Goldschmidt hoped it would be, but he has turned things around of late.
He will be a free agent this winter and CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson mentioned Goldschmidt as someone who has hurt his stock this season heading into free agency.
"Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Cardinals," Anderson said. "We're prone to pointing out how cold the marketplace usually is for aging right-right first basemen. Goldschmidt, who recently confirmed that he intends to play beyond this season, seems unlikely to be the exception.
"He'll head into free agency after celebrating his 36th birthday and posting the worst offensive marks of his career. The reality is that Goldschmidt would've probably had a tough time landing a big deal if he had a solid year; now, he's all but certain to settle for a one-year arrangement."
If Goldschmidt actually is only going to land a one-year deal, that could be very enticing for St. Louis. He has shown recently that he still has something left in the tank and a short-term deal could give the Cardinals a chance to see if he can bounce-back next year without a large financial commitment.
