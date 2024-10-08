Cardinals Rival Urged To Stay Away From St. Louis $130 Million Star
This upcoming winter could be a tough one for St. Louis Cardinals fans.
St. Louis missed the playoffs for the second straight season, and now it seems like some major organizational changes are on the way. The Cardinals announced that Chaim Bloom will be taking over the team's president of baseball operations position after the 2025 campaign. This means that the 2025 season essentially will be a lame-duck campaign.
The Cardinals have stated that they want to trim payroll and "reset" the organization after two straight tough seasons.
One change that is coming is that Paul Goldschmidt won't be back in St. Louis in 2025. It already has been reported that the Cardinals won't bring him back in free agency. He will have plenty of suitors. But one team that was urged to stay away is the rival Chicago Cubs by FanSided's Christopher Kline.
"Paul Goldschmidt was National League MVP just a couple years ago," Kline said. "You'd think Chicago would jump all over that. Unfortunately, age has caught up to Goldy, who is 37 years old and unambiguously on the decline. He finished the 2024 season stronger than he started, but Goldschmidt's numbers were far removed from his MVP heights with the St. Louis Cardinals. He slashed .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs in 599 ABs — utterly fine, but not enough to recommend an investment from the Cubs...
"Goldschmidt can still rake it — he finished this season in the 92nd percentile for hard-hit rate — but the consistency is waning, and he's trending in the wrong direction. Goldschmidt won't get more than a year or two on his next contract, but his compensation is bound to exceed his on-field value. The seven-time All-Star is still very much a brand name, and he will pitch teams on his track record. The Cubs are already stingy enough when it comes to adding talent through free agency or trades."
This should be music to Cardinals fan's ears. It's going to be hard enough seeing Goldschmidt leave. If he does so for a rival, that will be devastating.
