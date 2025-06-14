Cardinals Roster Shuffle Sent Specialist Down After Short Stint
The St. Louis Cardinals got some good news on Saturday.
St. Louis has been missing Jordan Walker as he has dealt with a wrist injury. The Cardinals were fortunate enough to get him back into the lineup on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. In response, the team sent down defensive specialist Michael Siani just two days after bringing him back up to the big leagues.
"OF Jordan Walker has been activated from the injured list," the team announced. "OF Michael Siani has been optioned to Memphis (AAA)."
Walker returned on a high note getting a single in his first at-bat back in the Cardinals' lineup. The 23-year-old had a slow start to the season but caught fire in the middle of May. The Cardinals as a team has been cold this week. Getting Walker back should help the club get back on track.
Siani got into action on Friday and went 0-for-1 with a walk. He made the big league club out of camp and had a super-defensive specialist role before being initially sent down. Victor Scott II won the center field job out of camp which made Siani expendable.
It's good to have him in the organization still, but the Cardinals have a surplus of outfield talent right now which has made it difficult for the 25-year-old to break through this year. It wouldn't be a shock to see him in the majors again this year but he's back down in Triple-A.
