Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis Predicted To Land 20-Year-Old Infielder
The St. Louis Cardinals waved the white flag on the season when they traded Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz at the trade deadline. But the Cardinals have enough talent to quickly turn this franchise around, especially as Chaim Bloom takes over as the team's president of baseball operations.
One of the things that Bloom is best at is scouting, landing, and developing young talent, which means the Cardinals could use the MLB Draft a lot more in the future than they've done in the past. It's one of Bloom's biggest strengths.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a very early mock draft for the 2026 MLB Draft. In this mock draft, Reuter predicted the Cardinals would select Kentucky infielder Tyler Bell in the middle of the first round.
MLB mock draft: Cardinals predicted to land Kentucky's Tyler Bell
"Bell was the highest unsigned draft pick in the 2024 draft class, turning down $1.5 million from the Tampa Bay Rays as the No. 66 overall pick to honor his commitment to Kentucky," Reuter wrote. "He hit .296/.385/.522 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 46 RBI and 11 steals as a freshman, and he went 6-for-19 with three doubles in the Cape Cod League before suiting up for the Collegiate National Team."
The first critique, if any, that Cardinals fans will have is that it's another shortstop. But shortstops can be moved all over the field, especially young, projectable shortstops like Bell. Bell would likely be able to play anywhere on the infield dirt, as well as potentially slotting into the outfield.
Even then, it's hard to project the Cardinals' lineup in three or four years when Bell is likely ready for the big leagues. There's a chance that shortstop is a massive hole by then.
Either way, Bell is one of the more versatile players in next season's MLB Draft. There's a reason the Tampa Bay Rays used such a high pick on him a few years ago. If Bell develops well, he could be a true five-tool player at the big-league level.
