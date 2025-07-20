Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis Predicted To Make Once-Unexpected Deal
With the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly coming up on July 31st, it really seems like the St. Louis Cardinals could at least trade one veteran away.
It doesn't matter where you look, there have been rumors about Erick Fedde's future in St. Louis all over the place. There even was buzz recently about the Cardinals starter when the team opted to keep him in the rotation over going for someone like Michael McGreevy. The move was viewed more as a way to pick up trade value than to give him more of an opportunity.
Rumors have picked up and it seems like everyone thinks Fedde will be gone come August 1st. FanSided's Josh Jacobs is the latest to weigh in on the noise and predicted that his days are numbered in St. Louis.
"Here are 7 players who are potentially facing their last stand with the Cardinals as the second half gets underway," Jacobs said. "Erick Fedde. No matter what happens between now and the trade deadline, Erick Fedde's days as a Cardinal seem to be numbered. The Cardinals want to create a rotation spot for Michael McGreevy, and John Mozeliak has alluded to that happening by August at the latest."
This is the Cardinals' biggest decision to make with the trade deadline almost here. It will pass on July 31st and as things stand right now, he is the most likely player to go even if St. Louis opts to buy.
