Cardinals Shakeup? St. Louis Address Michael McGreevy Dilemma
It sounds like St. Louis Cardinals fans aren't the only ones who want Michael McGreevy to get an extended look in the club's starting rotation.
McGreevy is the Cardinals' No. 9 overall prospect and has impressed in short bursts with the big league club. Last season, McGreevy appeared in four games -- including three starts -- and logged a 1.96 ERA and an 18-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In 2025, he has a 4.22 ERA in four total appearances -- including three starts. Fans have been clamoring for McGreevy to land a full-time role in the rotation since Spring Training.
He didn't land the job out of camp and unsurprisingly has been lights-out down in the minors. McGreevy has a 2.28 ERA in 13 starts in the minors.
His time is coming and The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that St. Louis wants him in the rotation full-time, but acknowledged that there isn't much depth behind him down in the minors for the big league club yet.
"St. Louis wants McGreevy, who has made four appearances (three starts) for St. Louis this year, in its rotation full-time," Woo said. "He has spent the majority of the first half in Triple-A, serving as a depth piece and spot-starting when needed, but Mozeliak agrees that it’s nearing time to see McGreevy as a regular starter. Creating a path will be tricky.
"Right now, we’re just not confident with what’s behind McGreevy to pull up,” (John Mozeliak) said, referring to the lack of pitching depth available in Triple A. “As we navigate the next three to four weeks, certainly there are going to be opportunities to get Michael up here at some point. Worst-case scenario for him, there is a clear path for him sometime in August...He’s pitched really well. He’s a deserving young man, and hopefully the opportunity is there."
At some point this year, McGreevy's time will come. Will that be because of some sort of trade deadline deal? Or a difficult decision later on in the campaign? It's unclear but the buzz is building for the young starter.
