Cardinals 1 Week Away From Potential Franchise-Changing Decision
We are under a week away from the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to make their first selection with the No. 5 pick overall. We are just days away from finding out who the club’s next top prospect will be with the MLB Draft kicking off on July 13th. As the draft has gotten closer, high school shortstops have been continuously been mocked to the Cardinals.
While this is the case, MLB.com's Jim Callis went in a different direction in his latest mock draft. Callis predicted that the Cardinals will select Auburn outfielder/catcher Ike Irish with the No. 5 overall pick.
"No. 5. Cardinals: Ike Irish, OF/C, Auburn (No. 11)," Callis said. "Assuming the Cardinals won't get a shot at Holliday or Anderson, this decision may come down to cutting a deal with Irish or dipping into the deep prep shortstop pool for (JoJo Parker) or (Eli Willits)."
Irish is currently projected to be the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft by MLB.com and is known for his power.
"A left-handed hitter, Irish improved his swing decisions as a junior, allowing him to do more damage at the plate," MLB.com said. "He made hard contact to all fields while handling all types of pitches and lefties as well as righties. His 20-25 homer power plays to all fields, though some scouts wonder exactly how much pop he'll have in pro ball because he produces a lot of groundballs and hit two homers in 62 games with wood bats in the Cape Cod League.
"Irish entered 2025 contending for the title of best catching prospect in college baseball but spent most of the spring in right field after fracturing his right scapula when hit by a pitch in March. There's a growing sentiment that he'd be better off maximizing his offense by sticking in the outfield, and he moves and throws well enough to get the job done in right. Behind the plate, he shows the hands to become an average receiver and framer, though a long release undermines his plus arm strength a bit."
In 2025, Irish played in 55 games for Auburn and slashed .364/.469/.710 with 19 homers, 58 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 13 doubles, two triples, and 65 runs scored. Getting a guy like that certainly wouldn't hurt.
More MLB: Nolan Arenado Injury Explained: Latest Update After Cubs Scratch