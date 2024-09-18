Cardinals Should Be Mix To Reunite With $77 Million Free Agent
The St. Louis Cardinals need to make some organizational changes this winter.
St. Louis has taken a positive step forward in 2024. The 2023 season was one of the worst in recent memory, but 2024 has been better. St. Louis won't make the playoffs and even may finish below .500, but it still has been a better and more competitive season overall.
The Cardinals do need to add this season if they want to go back to being considered contenders in the National League. The last two seasons have been unfamiliar territory for St. Louis. The Cardinals could get back to the familiar level of winning if they decide to add in free agency.
St. Louis needs to make multiple moves, and one should be a reunion with longtime starter Michael Wacha. The 33-year-old has shined this season with the Kansas City Royals, and this will be the third straight season in which he logs an ERA under 4.00.
He is in line to receive a deal projected to be worth $77 million, and the Cardinals can afford that. A reunion should be in the cards, but it also shouldn't be the only move St. Louis makes. The Cardinals could use another pitcher, as well. There will be plenty of hurlers available, and the Cardinals need to be aggressive once again.
The Cardinals need to be active this winter. This will be a very important offseason for the long-term health of the organization.
More MLB: Beloved Cardinals Champion May Have Pitched Last Game With St. Louis