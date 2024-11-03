Cardinals Should Bring Back $6 Million Reliever Despite Declining Option
The St. Louis Cardinals are prepared to have a very different offseason than in years past. Instead of adding players, they will be subtracting as part of what has been described as a "reset."
The Cardinals are also cutting payroll as a result of uncertainty with TV revenue and anticipation of fewer tickets being sold for 2025. On Thursday, they declined the club options of Kyle Gibson, Keynan Middleton, and Lance Lynn.
Middleton has made clear that he wants to stay in St. Louis, but with his option being declined, that may be unlikely. Still, the Cardinals should find a way to bring him back for 2025 despite declining his option.
Middleton was signed to a one-year, $6 million contract for 2024 that included a club option for next season. He put together a strong campaign in 2023, posting a 3.38 ERA across 51 appearances with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
He was brought in to serve as a high-leverage presence at the back end of the Cardinals bullpen leading up to closer Ryan Helsley. Early last week, John Denton proposed the idea of St. Louis keeping Middleton.
"He could return as the closer if Helsley is dealt," Denton wrote.
The right-hander missed all of 2024 with a forearm injury, but if he is brought back, he could help offset the likely loss of Helsley and serve as the team's closer for 2025. Even with the Cardinals cutting costs, Middleton shouldn't be too expensive for them to sign.
