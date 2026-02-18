Spring Training Should Bring Cardinals Back to 12-Year Veteran

The St. Louis Cardinals could use a veteran in the clubhouse.

As the Cardinals traded Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray away, most of the headlines focused on the deals themselves and the prospects coming back to town. But it also is important to note that the Cardinals traded away more than just talented players. These four were leaders in the clubhouse and had plenty of experience under their belt.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

St. Louis has fully kicked off camp and the group is young. Adding another veteran into the room, and preferably one who hits right-handed should still be a priority. Even if the Cardinals want to see what they have internally, it's important to have veteran guys around a young group to help steer them in the right direction.

The Cardinals should reunite

Aug 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits a RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

With that being said, the Cardinals should prioritize a reunion with outfielder Tommy Pham. He's a 12-year veteran with two different stints in St. Louis under his belt. More importantly, he's been around the block. He's played for a handful of different teams. He's been on good teams, he's been on bad teams, he's signed with teams as a free agent, and he has been traded. The list goes on. This is a guy who would be good to have a young group trying to find their way in the big leagues.

It doesn't hurt that Pham also slashed .245/.330/.370 with 10 homers and 52 RBIs in 2025 in 120 games played for the Pittsburgh Pirates. With Lars Nootbaar uncertain for Opening Day, Pham is someone who easily could be slotted into one of the outfield spots. He's 37 years old at this point in his career and is a right-handed bat.

It has been said over and over this offseason that the Cardinals are open to adding a right-handed bat. Chaim Bloom said so last week when Spring Training kicked off.

"As we look at that, whether it is short-term or long-term," Bloom said. "I have been saying it, but we haven't yet made an acquisition along those lines, but we're continuing to look for that right fit. We do potentially have some opportunities in that outfield. Ideally, it's from the right side but that was going to be something we looked at either way. I don't think [Lars Nootbaar's recovery] really changes that. Lars is kind of progressing more or less how you would have hoped. Had the surgery and it went as expected."

Pham should be the guy.

More MLB: Yadier Molina Speaks Out on Long-Awaited Cardinals Return