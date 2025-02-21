Cardinals Should Circle Back To Astros To Trade $260 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals were very close to making a blockbuster deal with the Houston Astros early in the offseason. They were attempting to trade Nolan Arenado and clear not only salary space, but spots for their younger players.
It wasn't until Arenado used his no-trade clause to block the deal. As a result, Arenado remains a member of the Cardinals.
Katie Woo of The Athletic recently revealed that despite Arenado nixing the deal, Houston was one of his preferred destinations.
But even after the Astros pivoted to Christian Walker, St. Louis should try again to move Arenado to Houston.
Granted the Cardinals would have to eat a little more money with Walker now in the fold and the Astros not wanting to go over the luxury tax threshold. However, Jose Altuve was willing to move to left field if it meant Houston could bring back Alex Bregman.
Even with Bregman now in Boston, Houston is still going to experiment with Altuve in left field this spring. With that in mind, it would make sense for them to find a replacement for Bregman at third base.
This would allow them to move Isaac Paredes to second base. The Cardinals wouldn't get a major haul in exchange, but they would accomplish their goal of cutting payroll and clearing space for some of their younger players.
They also could still add some prospects to the mix, though none of them would be top prospects.
We'll see if they decide to circle back.
