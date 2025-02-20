Why Cardinals Should Swing $3 Million Deal With World Series Champ
The St. Louis Cardinals had a weird offseason but luckily things have slowed down with Spring Training now here.
St. Louis didn’t send superstar slugger Nolan Arenado away. The Cardinals have a lot of talent on this team and finished above. 500 last year. There’s no reason that they can’t be at least near that in 2025. One thing that could help with that would be adding another bullpen arm.
That’s where someone like Joe Kelly could make sense. The Cardinals didn’t do anything in free agency to move the needle. They realistically could afford a roughly $3 million deal, which is Kelly's projected market value from Spotrac.
Last year, he logged a 4.78 ERA last year in 35 appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's a two-time World Series champion with a career 3.98 ERA in 13 big league seasons. If the Cardinals want to be competitive this season, it would make some sense to add a piece for the bullpen after losing Andrew Kittredge in free agency.
The Cardinals could be one of the better teams in the National League Central with the way the roster is currently constructed. Adding someone like Kelly would just help. He wouldn’t cost much and is still out there in free agency.
It was a weird offseason for the Cardinals, but Spring Training is here and the team can put it behind it. Real baseball is about to kick off. The Cardinals can surprise some people in 2025. Adding someone like Kelly would help.
