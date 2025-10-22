Cardinals Should Cut Ties With Outfielder After Surgery: What It Would Mean For 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals have some tough decisions to make this offseason after missing the playoffs for the third straight year. They were already expected to make some trades, but even that could change a little bit.
On Tuesday, it was learned that Lars Nootbaar had surgery on both heels due to Haglund's deformity, which could potentially keep him out for a large portion of the 2026 season.
The Cardinals may have to reconfigure a few things if Nootbaar misses significant time, but while Nootbaar is a fan favorite, Chaim Bloom could be forced to make an unpopular decision.
Cardinals Should Non-Tender Fan-Favorite After Injury News
Obviously, fans may not like seeing Nootbaar non-tendered. Ultimately though, it might be the best solution for the Cardinals.
For context, former New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes dealt with Haglund's deformity, and he missed almost two full seasons. If that is any indication, then it doesn't make sense for the Cardinals to hold onto Nootbaar for 2026.
He was expected to be a trade candidate, but his value has certainly taken a hit with the recent injury news. If he isn't available, then he is essentially no longer an option on the trade market.
The Cardinals would be wise to look into clearing out their logjam of left-handed bats, especially with top prospect JJ Wetherholt on the way. Brendan Donovan has been named as a trade candidate and could bring back a solid return, but now that Nootbaar is injured, they can't get anything for him.
Non-tendering Nootbaar would allow the Cardinals to clear out the logjam a bit, but it changes how Bloom may construct the 2026 roster. Ivan Herrera was used in left field at certain points in 2025, and while the Cardinals plan to have him catch next year, they could give him another chance to earn the starting spot in left field.
That would open up the catcher position for the tandem of Pedro Pages and Jimmy Crooks. A few alternate avenues the Cardinals could pursue if they prefer to have Herrera as the starting catcher or designated hitter would be to sign an outfielder to a short-term deal to plug the hole, or make Silver Slugger candidate Alec Burleson the full-time left fielder.
This is certainly going to create some question marks that Bloom will need to address over the winter.
