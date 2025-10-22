2 Players The Cardinals Must Keep Despite Entering Rebuild And Why
This coming offseason is going to be very important for the St. Louis Cardinals.
They are coming off of two losing seasons in the last three years, with their last trip to the postseason being 2022. St. Louis is expected to make some big changes, and that will likely include some trades of key players, even fan favorites.
But just because they are rebuilding does not mean that they should completely tear apart their roster. In fact, there are a few players that should remain Cardinals despite the team's new direction. Here are two players that should be off limits in trade discussions.
Willson Contreras
Willson Contreras has been the heartbeat of the Cardinals since he was signed prior to 2023. He has also been one of their best hitters, having hit .257/.344/.447 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI, 2.6 Wins Above Replacement and a .791 OPS.
The three-time All-Star and 2016 World Series champion also expressed that he wants to stay in St. Louis and be a part of the team's rebuild.
"I'd like to be a part of a young team that needs to have some kind of experience around them," Contreras said the final weekend of the season.
His contract runs through 2027, but he is correct to point out that a young team needs at least some veteran leadership. He can be a mentor for some of the younger players on the roster, especially some of the catchers such as Ivan Herrera, Pedro Pages and Jimmy Crooks, having once been a catcher himself.
Most of the power in the Cardinals lineup is mostly coming from Contreras, and losing that may put the Cardinals right back where they were in 2023 when they went 71-91.
Ivan Herrera
The Cardinals have a lot of left-handed bats and haven't truly developed a strong right-handed bat since Albert Pujols. However, Herrera might just be that piece that they needed.
He also provides power from the right side of the plate and even provides positional versatility. He is primarily a catcher, but can also be used as a designated hitter and can even play a little left field.
The 25-year-old hit .284/.373/.464 with 19 home runs, 66 RBI and an .837 OPS this season. The Cardinals are prioritizing player development, and they need to have a right-handed hitter of their own to build around in the future.
Herrera is going to be a key piece for the next several years.
