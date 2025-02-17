Cardinals Should Have Eyes On Reunion With 31-Year-Old Hurler
Spring Training is in full swing right now.
The St. Louis Cardinals had pitchers and catchers officially report to camp on Wednesday, Feb. 12. St. Louis' first full-squad workout was scheduled for Monday and now it's going to be a sprint until Opening Day gets here next month.
St. Louis is going to be interesting to follow. There were rumors all offseason about the possibility of blowing up the roster through trades. That didn't end up happening, though. Spring Training is here and Nolan Arenado is still with the team along with the majority of the team's veterans from 2024.
The Cardinals won 83 games last year and have a pretty similar roster right now. While this is the case, the Cardinals lost key reliever Andrew Kittredge in free agency. If the Cardinals are going to try to be competitive in the division in 2025, they should add another familiar bullpen piece.
St. Louis signed Keynan Middleton last offseason but he was forced to miss the entire 2024 campaign. He's still available in free agency and the Cardinals should consider brining him back to help fill the Kittredge role.
Middleton was a big get last offseason. He had a 3.38 ERA in 51 appearances in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. Middleton was at his best down the stretch with New York as he had a 1.88 ERA in 12 appearances with the Yankees.
He spent a year with the organization and likely would be very cheap now. If the Cardinals aren't blowing up the roster, why not bring another capable hurler into the mix?
