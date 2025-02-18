Cardinals Should Shop $7.5 Million Right-Hander After Failed Nolan Arenado Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals banked heavily on being able to trade Nolan Arenado this offseason to not only open up everyday roles for their young players, but also shed some payroll.
However, with Alex Bregman now in a Boston Red Sox uniform, an Arenado trade is unlikely, as the Red Sox were seen as Arenado's last chance to be dealt. Now, players such as Thomas Saggese could potentially be blocked.
But even though the Arenado trade failed, there could still be a way for St. Louis to go younger for 2025. Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors proposed the idea of trading starters, and if the Cardinals do that, Erick Fedde should be part of a potential sell-off.
"There’s one way the Cardinals could inject some more youth into the roster and create space in the payroll: trading from the rotation," Deeds wrote.
"Veteran starters Erick Fedde and Steven Matz are both pending free agents who lack no-trade protection."
Fedde was acquired from the Chicago White Sox last year at the trade deadline. The deal has so far not worked out for St. Louis, as Tommy Edman went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in that deal.
However, there are several teams that still need help in their starting rotation, such as the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets, who are both dealing with injuries to some of their starters.
Fedde won't bring back a substantial haul, but the Cardinals could at least get a decent prospect or two for him and clear a rotation spot for Michael McGreevy, who impressed in 2024.
