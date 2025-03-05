Cardinals Should Sign Polarizing Ex-Yankee After Jordan Walker Scare
The St. Louis Cardinals had an injury scare on Tueday.
Young outfielder Jordan Walker was forced to leave the team's Spring Training action after feeling pain in his knee. He's going to get re-evaluated to see exactly what's going on. As of writing, it hasn't been reported how much time he will miss, if any.
The Cardinals have a handful of outfielders, but if Walker needs to miss an extended period, it could make sense to add a little more depth. One guy who is still out there and has a tie to Chaim Bloom is Alex Verdugo.
Bloom acquired Verdugo with the Boston Red Sox in the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Verdugo was sent to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2024 season and didn't have a great year. Now, he's a free agent and there hasn't been much buzz about him at all lately.
Verdugo is just 28 years old and from 2019 through 2023 slashed .283/.338/.432 in 599 games played while also providing stellar defense. His bat took a hit in 2024 and he slashed .233/.291/.356 in 149 games played, but he did play great defense.
If Walker has any sort of serious injury, Verdugo is a guy familiar with Bloom who could help at one of the corner outfield spots. He's seen time in center field but mainly has played in the corners. The Cardinals have a lot of outfielders, but he would be worth a flier.
