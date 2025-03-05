Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Should Sign Polarizing Ex-Yankee After Jordan Walker Scare

Could the Cardinals make a move?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals had an injury scare on Tueday.

Young outfielder Jordan Walker was forced to leave the team's Spring Training action after feeling pain in his knee. He's going to get re-evaluated to see exactly what's going on. As of writing, it hasn't been reported how much time he will miss, if any.

The Cardinals have a handful of outfielders, but if Walker needs to miss an extended period, it could make sense to add a little more depth. One guy who is still out there and has a tie to Chaim Bloom is Alex Verdugo.

Bloom acquired Verdugo with the Boston Red Sox in the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Verdugo was sent to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2024 season and didn't have a great year. Now, he's a free agent and there hasn't been much buzz about him at all lately.

Verdugo is just 28 years old and from 2019 through 2023 slashed .283/.338/.432 in 599 games played while also providing stellar defense. His bat took a hit in 2024 and he slashed .233/.291/.356 in 149 games played, but he did play great defense.

If Walker has any sort of serious injury, Verdugo is a guy familiar with Bloom who could help at one of the corner outfield spots. He's seen time in center field but mainly has played in the corners. The Cardinals have a lot of outfielders, but he would be worth a flier.

More MLB: Cardinals Suffer Major Injury Scare Involving 22-Year-Old Phenom

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News