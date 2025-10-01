Cardinals Should Target Reds Veteran Swingman To Boost 2026 Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to rebuild after finishing 78-84 and missing the postseason for the third straight season. Chaim Bloom has officially succeeded John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations and has laid out his plan for how to return the Cardinals to their former glory. He even left the door open for St. Louis to make some additions to their pitching staff.
Sonny Gray may be on the way out after expressing a willingness to waive his no-trade clause last week when St. Louis was officially eliminated from contention, so they may be forced to make some additions.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants proposed the idea of St. Louis potentially signing Cincinnati Reds veteran swingman Nick Martinez.
Cardinals Could Take Chance On Reds Veteran For Rotation Help
"Ever since Nick Martinez broke into Major League Baseball, he's been one of the best examples of a swingman in today's game, a breed of player that is quite uncommon today," Jacobs wrote.
"Martinez would make a ton of sense for St. Louis if he is open to coming to the Cardinals and his market doesn't get too big. If the Cardinals were to sign Martinez, he would likely be a starter for them to begin the year, but if a prospect like Mathews, Liam Doyle, Tink Hence, or someone else is ready to start making starts with St. Louis, Martinez can slide back into the bullpen like he has before. He would be depth and insurance for the club in case of injuries or underperformance, and would be a nice and stable veteran presence."
Martinez can serve as both a starter and a reliever. He made 26 starts for the Reds in 2025 and 14 relief appearances. In those outings, the 35-year-old right-hander went 11-14 with a 4.45 ERA.
He should not be too expensive for St. Louis as they try to look for rotation upgrades, and he can fill multiple roles for a team that is looking to rebuild. He could also be a solid trade candidate if the Cardinals end up being sellers again at the trade deadline.
The veteran right-hander struck out 116 batters and pitched 165 2/3 innings this year while also posting a 1.207 WHIP.
It will certainly be interesting to see what his market looks like this coming offseason and if the Cardinals will have competition for him.
