Cardinals Should Trade $11 Million Veteran Starter After Failed Nolan Arenado Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals advertised a "reset" at the beginning of the offseason, prioritizing trading veterans and clearing a path for their younger players.
With Nolan Arenado likely to remain in St. Louis after the Cardinals were unable to trade him, certain players such as Thomas Saggese could be blocked. The roster is still full of veterans and it appears unlikely that any major moves will be made.
However, it's not impossible. On Friday, Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors proposed the idea of St. Louis trading a starting pitcher or two. If they do that, Steven Matz should be part of a potential sell-off.
"Veteran starters Erick Fedde and Steven Matz are both pending free agents who lack no-trade protection. Both players reportedly from rival clubs earlier this offseason, and while the Cardinals at the time appeared focused on dealing Arenado rather than from the rotation, the unlikelihood of an Arenado trade could change that calculus."
There are still plenty of teams that could use rotation help in 2025 as the offseason winds down. The Detroit Tigers will be without Alex Cobb for a while, and the New York Mets recently lost Frankie Montas to a lat injury.
Matz needs to stay healthy, but if he does, he provides value as a starter and a reliever, having pitched in both roles with St. Louis.
If he's traded, the Cardinals will shed the remaining $11 million from his contract.
