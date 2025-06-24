Cardinals Slugger Alec Burleson's Insane Month By The Numbers
The St. Louis Cardinals had a great night on Monday.
St. Louis took on the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium and came out on top, 8-2. The Cardinals improved their record to 43-36 with the win. It was a loud night for St. Louis that featured four homers.
One of those homers came from red-hot slugger Alec Burleson. The 26-year-old has been phenomenal so far this season, with June being his best month of the season yet. Monday night was just another example of how good Burleson has been this month.
After Monday's tilt, Burleson has now played in 20 games this month. He is slashing .364/.386/.610 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, four doubles, and 11 runs scored. There have been questions all season to this point about how the Cardinals were going to handle spreading out at-bats with Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, and Burleson being the three guys coming up the most in conversations.
Of the three, Burleson has been the one who has played the best -- and most consistently. He was good last year. Burleson played in 152 games and slashed .269/.314/.420 with 21 home runs, 78 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 35 walks, and 71 runs scored.
He's on pace for an even better season this year. He is slashing .307/.344/.474 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs, three stolen bases, 14 walks, and 25 runs scored in 68 games played. In 2024, Burleson finished the season with 1.2 wins above replacement. Right now, he's already at 1.0 wins above replacement.
More MLB: Cardinals Made Obscure History In Cubs Series Opener