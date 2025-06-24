Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Made Obscure History In Cubs Series Opener

The Cardinals had a great night on Monday in their series opener against the Cubs...

Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals did everything they needed to do on Monday night.

St. Louis took on the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a four-game series and came out on top, 8-2. The story of the game certainly was the long ball. St. Louis blasted four homers in the game and MLB.com’s John Denton noted that this was the first time the Cardinals hit four specifically two-run homers in a game since back in 2020.

"The Cardinals have hit four two-run home runs in a game for the first time since doing it on Sept. 10, 2020, vs. the Tigers," Denton said. "That day, Yadier Molina, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and Rangel Ravelo all hit two-run homers."

That’s a fun fact for you. You don’t see something like that every day, obviously. The Cardinals needed to start the series off strong on Monday did just that. Matthew Liberatore was strong on the mound and the bats picked him up. Liberatore went seven innings and allowed just two earned runs while striking out five batters.

Now, the big question is whether or not the club can carry that momentum over into game No. 2 of the series on Tuesday night. This four-game series has been billed as the biggest of the season so far. With the win on Monday, the Cardinals are breathing down the Cubs’ back in the standings. The Cardinals are just 3 1/2 games out of first place now.

