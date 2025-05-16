Cardinals Slugger Doing Things No One Else At His Position Is

Ivan Herrera ranks among catchers since 2024 (min 300 PAs):



.313 Avg (1st)

.385 OBP (1st)

.493 Slg % (1st)

.877 OPS (1st)

147 wRC+ (1st)

.380 wOBA



That's really good 🔥🔥🔥