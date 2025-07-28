Cardinals Slugger Getting Creative Just Before Trade Deadline
Most of the noise out there around Major League Baseball is centered around the upcoming trade deadline, but let's talk about something else: real baseball.
Rumors and speculation are running rampant right now. Most of it will never happen and the St. Louis Cardinals have been at the center of most of the noise. But, even with an inconsistent start to the second half of the season are still above .500 at 54-53 entering play on Monday. St. Louis is kicking off a three-game set against the surprisingly red-hot Miami Marlins and will do so with a different-looking lineup.
The Cardinals have had some questions in the outfield this season at points and one way the team is attempting to fix it is by starting designated hitter/catcher Iván Herrera in left field. MLB.com's John Denton noted this is the first time Herrera has played in the outfield during a game since he was 14 years old.
"Iván Herrera is starting in LF tonight for the Cardinals. He said the last time he played in the OF was when he was 14 and playing youth baseball," Denton said. "He has been drilling in the OF with Jon Jay over the last week. Going back on balls is his biggest challenge for now, he said."
It's certainly a creative way to maximize the lineup and make sure they can keep Herrera's bat in the lineup while also minimizing risk on his legs. The Cardinals have lost his bat a few times this season to injuries. Hopefully, this helps.
