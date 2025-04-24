Cardinals Slugger's Ice-Cold Streak Starting To Raise Questions
Things aren't going Jordan Walker's way for the St. Louis Cardinals right now.
Walker entered Wednesday's tilt against the Atlanta Braves after going hitless in his previous three games. Entering Wednesday's game, Walker actually had only collected two base hits in his previous seven games.
That negative trend continued on Wednesday as Walker went hitless for the fourth-straight game and finished the day 0-for-4 with one strikeout. Before this ice-cold stretch, Walker was slashing .273/.344/.400 and looked like he was turning a corner. Things have changed in the other direction and now Walker is slashing .198/.266/.279 in 23 games played.
If you scroll through social media, you'll see a lot of negative buzz about Walker, although it seems like it's a little early to make any changes. It wouldn't hurt to give him a day or two off to hopefully get some rest and get back on track. But, Walker is still just 22 years old. That seems to get forgotten that he's still one of the younger guys in the league right now and is still working through things.
He has all of the potential in the world and that's part of the reason why the Cardinals made it clear that he was going to have a big role this year. St. Louis needs to see if he's going to be a long-term core member of this franchise or if they will need to look elsewhere.
Walker has had a rough week, but there's no reason to give up on the kid yet.
