Cardinals Special Prospect Took Step On Road To St. Louis
One of the St. Louis Cardinals’ top prospects took an important step on Tuesday.
No. 3 prospect Tink Hence dealt with a right rib cage strain that got him placed on the 60-day Injured List. He began the season on the Injured List and made his first minor league rehab assignment on May 21st for the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals. Overall, he made five minor league rehab outings with Palm Beach, FCL Cardinals, and the High-A Peoria Chiefs.
Hence totaled 10 2/3 innings over that stretch and allowed just two earned runs for a 1.69 ERA. Hence struck out 10 batters, walked seven, and allowed just seven base hits.
The 22-year-old clearly showed enough on his assignment. The Triple-A Springfield Cardinals announced on Tuesday that Hence was being reinstated from the Injured List and coming back up with his first start of the season with the club expected to be on Friday.
"Tink Hence has been reinstated from the IL and transferred to Springfield. The number 3 prospect is anticipated to start at Hammons Field on Friday, June 20," Hence said.
Hence currently is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Cardinals' minor league system. Right now, JJ Wetherholt is the No. 1 prospect and is in Double-A. Quinn Mathews is the No. 2 prospect and is in Triple-A right now. Now, Hence is returning to Triple-A as well. Hence is a talented hurler and is going to help at the big league level at some point. This is just a step in that direction.
