Cardinals Speedster Predicted To Crack Roster After Red-Hot Spring

The Cardinals are nearing some big decisions

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are approaching some tough decisions and one guy certainly has made his case to make the team's big league roster.

Victor Scott II has done everything he possibly can in Spring Training. He's obviously been in a competition for center field throughout camp. Scott arguably has been the best offensive player in camp so far. As of writing, he's slashing .366/.469/.756 with four home runs, seven RBIs, eight walks, five stolen bases, and 11 runs scored.

He's done everything he possibly can and there's been a lot of chatter about whether or not he will make the team. It's still up in the air, but The Athletic's Katie Woo predicted that he will be on "Cardinals Territory" on Friday.

"I guess his play this spring has ultimately forced that question to be answered," Woo said. "Because I no longer think that will be an issue. I think Victor Scott has played his way and deserves to be on the Opening Day roster. The Cardinals have not made a decision on him or (Michael Siani) yet, but I'm sensing a vibe change."

Woo is one of the biggest insiders for the Cardinals. The team hasn't made an announcement, but it is at least notable that she thinks that Scott could crack the Opening Day roster now. He's been red-hot throughout camp and really has done everything the team has asked out of him.

He won't stop hitting and deserves a shot.

