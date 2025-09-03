Cardinals' Star Already Turning Heads, Called No. 2 Prospect in Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals have been through a lot this year, and they haven't been left with much to be happy about. Still, there are some bright spots within the Cardinals' organization.
The Cardinals' top prospect, JJ Wetherholt, has been one of the best prospects in baseball all season, but the team has refused to call him up to the big leagues. Still, he's dominated at the Triple-A level and looks to be ready for a call-up to St. Louis.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently listed Wetherholt as the No. 2 prospect in baseball, only trailing Pittsburgh Pirates star Konnor Griffin. But Wetherholt is far more MLB-ready than Griffin.
"Wetherholt can flat-out rake. He is major-league ready now and should have a real opportunity to make the Cardinals’ big-league roster out of spring training," Bowden wrote. "He can play shortstop, but due to the presence of Masyn Winn, Wetherholt’s best position will be second base for St. Louis, where he should develop into an All-Star caliber player. He has the tools to reach base at a 40 percent clip thanks to his ability to spray the ball around the field and draw his share of walks.
"Combine that with plus power and speed and he should develop into at least a 20 home run/20 stolen base type of offensive talent with the athleticism and soft hands to become an above-average second baseman. He has all the necessary intangibles, as well."
Wetherholt has been one of the best prospects in baseball all year. His dominance at the Triple-A level has put the entire league on notice, as he has an OPS over 1.000 in nearly 30 games.
Wetherholt has played multiple positions, including second base and third base, during his tenure in the minor leagues this year. Obviously, he can play shortstop, but with Masyn Winn playing a very solid defensive shortstop, it's unlikely Wetherholt will slot in there very often.
Instead, the star projects as the team's second baseman of the future, which would move Brendan Donovan to third base or the outfield. St. Louis should have called up its top prospect a few weeks ago, but it's likely we won't see him debut in the big leagues until opening day next year.
