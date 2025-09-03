Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Star Already Turning Heads, Called No. 2 Prospect in Baseball

JJ Wetherholt seems to be a star in the making...

Zach Pressnell

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have been through a lot this year, and they haven't been left with much to be happy about. Still, there are some bright spots within the Cardinals' organization.

The Cardinals' top prospect, JJ Wetherholt, has been one of the best prospects in baseball all season, but the team has refused to call him up to the big leagues. Still, he's dominated at the Triple-A level and looks to be ready for a call-up to St. Louis.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently listed Wetherholt as the No. 2 prospect in baseball, only trailing Pittsburgh Pirates star Konnor Griffin. But Wetherholt is far more MLB-ready than Griffin.

St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherhol
Mar 4, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals first base Nathaniel Lowe (33) tags out St. Louis Cardinals infeilder JJ Wetherholt (87) during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Wetherholt can flat-out rake. He is major-league ready now and should have a real opportunity to make the Cardinals’ big-league roster out of spring training," Bowden wrote. "He can play shortstop, but due to the presence of Masyn Winn, Wetherholt’s best position will be second base for St. Louis, where he should develop into an All-Star caliber player. He has the tools to reach base at a 40 percent clip thanks to his ability to spray the ball around the field and draw his share of walks.

"Combine that with plus power and speed and he should develop into at least a 20 home run/20 stolen base type of offensive talent with the athleticism and soft hands to become an above-average second baseman. He has all the necessary intangibles, as well."

Wetherholt has been one of the best prospects in baseball all year. His dominance at the Triple-A level has put the entire league on notice, as he has an OPS over 1.000 in nearly 30 games.

Wetherholt has played multiple positions, including second base and third base, during his tenure in the minor leagues this year. Obviously, he can play shortstop, but with Masyn Winn playing a very solid defensive shortstop, it's unlikely Wetherholt will slot in there very often.

Instead, the star projects as the team's second baseman of the future, which would move Brendan Donovan to third base or the outfield. St. Louis should have called up its top prospect a few weeks ago, but it's likely we won't see him debut in the big leagues until opening day next year.

