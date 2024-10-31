Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Stars In 'Jeopardy' Now That Offseason Is Here, Per Insider

St. Louis could look completely different in 2025

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 31, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs out a single against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
There already has been plenty of chatter about the St. Louis Cardinals.

Unfortunately, the speculation probably isn't about things that fans want to hear.

The Cardinals missed the postseason each of the last two seasons and now it seems like a complete roster teardown is imminent. That may not be the case exactly because a few players have no-trade clauses in their contracts, but no one is guaranteed a spot with St. Louis in 2025 it seems.

The Athletic's Katie Woo even said that Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and Ryan Helsley all are in "jeopardy" of being moved.

"(John Mozeliak) indicated that multiple talks need to happen along those lines," Woo said. "The team privately informed Paul Goldschmidt at the end of the season that they would not re-sign him in free agency. The futures of Gray, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Ryan Helsley could also be in jeopardy. Further clarity on the status of each player is expected within the next couple of weeks."

This isn't a guarantee that all of them will be moved or the first time any of them have been mentioned as candidates who could be on the way out of town. But, as speculation continues to grow, it just makes moves more and more likely.

St. Louis clearly is at a crossroads and it sounds like the team's decisions will revolve around completely blowing up the roster this winter and rebuilding.

