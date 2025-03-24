Cardinals Still Have One Lingering Major Roster Question
The St. Louis Cardinals have started to finalize the active roster for Opening Day.
We are now three days away from Opening Day and St. Louis already has made a lot of decisions. One that has stood out is the fact that the team announced on Sunday that Victor Scott II made the team as St. Louis' starting center fielder. It's the right call after Scott's big spring.
One thing that was surprising, though, is the team also made it clear that Micheal Siani also made the roster. The Cardinals have a surplus of outfielders with Scott, Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, Jordan Walker as well as Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson.
The Cardinals have plenty of outfielders but the big question now will be who is the backup shortstop? That is a question that hasn't been answered yet, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"The Cardinals will use Siani as a 4th OF/defensive replacement," Woo said. "They do not have a backup SS, Oli Marmol acknowledged. Donovan can fill in when needed. Six-man rotation starts on 4/16 because of scheduling/off days. The Cardinals plan to keep Libby in the rotation regardless."
Donovan seems like the easy and most likely choice, as Woo mentioned, but it is interesting that the Cardinals are carrying so many players who could see time in the outfield but don't have as much infield depth at this time.
Things surely can change, but it could be difficult getting at-bats for all of those outfielders.
More MLB: Cardinals Make Final Decision On Red-Hot 24-Year-Old