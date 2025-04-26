Cardinals Superstar Has Roadblock To Dodgers Blockbuster Trade
Nolan Arenado remains one of the most talked about players who could be on the trade block this season.
The St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman has been solid to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball and has shown what teams missed out on this past offseason by not acquiring him. His bat has been good and he still look like a superstar defensively.
If the Cardinals don't start stacking up wins, the trade speculation is going to reach an even higher level as we appraoch the summer. Who could go after Arenado if he does become available? One team that was mentioned throughout the offseason was the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is because he's from the area and reports surfaced that he would be open to joining the reigning World Series champion.
But, the Dodgers currently are set at third base with Max Muncy. While this is the case, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale recently joined "Dodgers Nation" with Doug McKain and said that he still thinks Arenado will be moved and said if something happened to Muncy, Arenado "would do cartwheels" to join Los Angeles.
"The Cardinals still want to move him,” Nightengale said. "I do think that Arenado will get moved at some point. If something ever happened to (Max) Muncy or something like that, Arenado would do cartwheels to get to L.A., his hometown. He could have gone to Houston, turned that down. Could have gone to the Angels, turned that down, too. But he would jump up and down to have a chance to go to the Dodgers. But the Dodgers don’t need him with Muncy, and he still has some good money left (on his contract)."
Continue to keep an eye on Los Angeles.
