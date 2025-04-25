MLB Writer Floats Wild Cardinals-Cubs Trade Involving All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty of talent despite a slow start to the season.
St. Louis currently has a 10-15 record and is in fourth place in the National League Central. The Cardinals had a much-needed day-off on Thursday and will look to get back in the win column on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cardinals have lost seven of their last 10 games and if that continues, we surely will see plenty of trade chatter as we get closer to the summer and the trade deadline. While this is the case, some of the speculation seems to be a little too far. For example, Newsweek's Andrew Wright suggested Nolan Arenado as a fit for the Chicago Cubs.
"Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals," Wright said. "Arenado was always floated on the trade market during the offseason and with it not looking like the Cardinals will be in a position to compete for a playoff spot this season, he may once again be on the market near the trade deadline.
"While a trade between the Cubs and Cardinals is unlikely, it has happened before. Arenado would have to waive his no-trade clause for a trade between the two teams to be completed and if this move were to ever happen, it would be a huge addition for Chicago."
There's no doubt Arenado could help the Cubs' third base situation, but they are also one of the team's biggest rivals. Arenado is under contract for two more years beyond the 2025 season. Even if St. Louis wants to deal him, would it really want to send him in the division and face off against him a lot over the next couple of years? That doesn't seem likely at all.
