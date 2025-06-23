Cardinals Superstar Making Case For Place In MLB History
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best third basemen to play the game.
It’s hard to argue against that fact for Nolan Arenado. The eight-time All-Star has shined throughout the month of June and recently launched his 350th career homer. Arenado became just the seventh player in Major League Baseball history to reach 350 homers and 10 Gold Glove Awards.
Arenado truly is a superstar and USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale talked about his case for a spot in the Hall of Fame.
"Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is certainly making a case for the Hall of Fame by becoming one of only seven players in history to hit at least 350 homers with 10 Gold Glove awards, joining Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt as the only infielder to accomplish the feat," Nightengale said. "The others: Catcher Johnny Bench and outfielders Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Al Kaline and Andruw Jones."
Nightengale isn't wrong by any means. Arenado is just 34 years old and looks like he has a lot of good baseball left. Right now, he has a .247/.310/.404 slash line with 10 homers, 39 RBIs, and 11 doubles in 72 games. He has looked like his old self in June and barring some sort of serious injury, there's no reason why he shouldn't reach at least 400 homers before he hangs up his cleats.
Maybe he could even have a few more Gold Globe Awards up his sleeve.
No matter what, Arenado is making his case for history.
