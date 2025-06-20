Nolan Arenado Just Made History With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals had a great day on Thursday.
St. Louis had a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox and came out on top in both games. There was plenty of history made throughout the contests as well. Steven Matz had a four-strikeout inning, Andre Granillo earned his first career win and save in the same day, and superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado became just the seventh player in Major League Baseball to blast 350 home runs and also rack up 10 Gold Gloves or more, as shared by the team.
"Nolan Arenado becomes just the 7th player in Major League history with 350+ career home runs and 10+ Gold Gloves!"
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that Arenado is just the second infielder to reach this milestone along with fellow third baseman Mike Schmidt.
"(Alec Burleson) and Arenado hit the first back-to-back homers for the Cardinals since April and only the second pair this season," Goold said. "Arenado’s was the 350th homer of his career, putting him alongside some of the all-time greats to play combine power totals with defensive honors. He’s the seventh player in MLB history with 350 homers and 10 Gold Gloves, and the only other infielder to pull off that feat is Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt."
Arenado was already on a Hall of Fame track, but this is just another metric that shows how great he has been. St. Louis is lucky to have him.
