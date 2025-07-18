Cardinals Superstar ‘Resounding’ Prediction Isn’t Good News
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a tricky spot.
They are having a feel-good season but as of right now aren’t too far in either direction. The Cardinals are above .500, but aren’t guaranteed a playoff spot. That doesn’t matter right now as there’s plenty of time left this season, but the trade deadline is just 13 days away so the front office is going to have to decide if enough has been done to warrant buying, rather than selling pieces. Or at least stay the course.
We’ll see what happens but Nolan Arenado is specifically the guy to watch. This was the case all offseason and still is now. MLB.com’s John Denton weighed in with a “resounding prediction."
"Arenado, who has played Gold Glove-caliber defense again, ended the first half on a sour note by missing seven of the last 12 games because of nagging finger and shoulder issues. Those injuries wore down the 34-year-old Arenado, who has slashed .246/.305/.388 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 42 RBIs. Arenado, who is desperate to play for a championship contender before retirement, has mentioned how much fun he’s had playing for a Cards club that is a surprising playoff contender. Is that enough to make Arenado want to remain in St. Louis?
"Or will the 10-time Gold Glover and eight-time All-Star reignite deals to a contender? Arenado used the no-trade clause in his contract to squash a proposed deal to the Astros last December after that franchise dealt away Kyle Tucker. Could talks with the Astros -- or even the Dodgers, Yankees or Red Sox -- heat up again? The prediction here is a resounding yes."
We'll see what happens. with the veteran star.
