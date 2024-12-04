Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Taking Chance On Ex-Tigers, Rockies 25-Year-Old

The Cardinals made an intriguing move on Tuesday

Jul 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The hat and glove of Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman (8) sits on the ledge of the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals may not be looking to make big, splashy moves this offseason but that doesn't mean that the club won't add at all.

Every team could use more depth with big-league upside and St. Louis added a little more on Tuesday by signing former Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies utility man Ryan Vilade to a minor league, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.

"The Cardinals announced that they have signed infielder/outfielder Ryan Vilade to a minor league contract," McDonald said. "The Icon Sports Management client also receives a non-roster invite to major league spring training. Vilade, 26 in February, has some slivers of major league experience. He got into three games for the 2021 Rockies and then 17 games for the 2024 Tigers."

Vilade may not be someone who is expected to be a game-changer for the Cardinals, but he has seen time at all three outfield positions and first base across 20 combined games of big-league action.

He is just 25 years old and also has seen time at shortstop in the minor leagues. Vilade only has gotten a little bit of time in the big leagues with the Tigers and Rockies, but he did impress in the minors in 2024. He appeared in 108 games in Triple-A and had 13 home runs, 64 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 24 doubles, and slashed .278/.346/.449.

Maybe if he can impress in Spring Training, the Cardinals will give him a shot.

