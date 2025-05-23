Cardinals-Tigers Trade Would Send Struggling Prospect To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have a tough decision to make with their closer, Ryan Helsley. His contract expires at the end of the season and he's likely to sign a massive deal in free agency next winter.
The Cardinals are left to decide whether they should mortgage his value on the trade market and deal him away this season or hold onto him in hopes of making a postseason run.
Right now, the Cardinals are in the postseason race, but things could quickly change. Just as quickly as the Cardinals got hot, they could get cold.
Whether they're contending or not, a Helsley trade makes sense, especially if relief pitchers are going to hold the same astronomical value on the trade market that they did last season.
If Helsley lands on the market, which is expected, the Detroit Tigers could be one of the teams most interested in landing him. The Tigers currently hold the best record in baseball and could use a lockdown closer at the end of games.
If the Cardinals and Tigers come together for a trade here, the Cardinals could target top Tigers prospect Jace Jung in the return for the right-handed flamethrower.
Jung would be the perfect successor for Nolan Arenado at the hot corner in St. Louis. Jung has struggled quite a bit in the big leagues but he's still just 24 years old and has played in just over 50 games.
The versatile infielder is very talented and likely just needs a bit more polishing before he can be trusted as an everyday player in the lineup. He would be a huge addition for the Cardinals. St. Louis needs an Arenado successor, and it could find the perfect answer in a deal with the Tigers.
