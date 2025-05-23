MLB Writer Bashes Cardinals Star, Suggests Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly tried to trade veteran infielder Nolan Arenado for the last few months, but no deal has seemingly been close to finalized because of the veteran's massive contract and no-trade clause.
Arenado got off to a hot start this season but has quickly cooled down.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently bashed Arenado and his $275 million contract before urging the Cardinals to trade the veteran this season.
"Unfortunately for Arenado, he has not performed up to par in 2025, which is why the Cards would be best-served dealing him as soon as possible," Powell wrote. "Of course, the Cardinals already know this. John Mozeliak, Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals front office have tried to trade Arenado on several occasions. In one case, they had a deal agreed upon with the Houston Astros, but Arenado wouldn't bight.
"The 34-year-old's no-trade clause has been a pain in the side of Mozeliak and Co. for months now. Teams like the Detroit Tigers – now with the best record in MLB – reportedly had some interest, but they weren't on the list of organizations Arenado would welcome a trade to."
Trading the veteran is in the best interest of the team, but it's hard to imagine finding a trade suitor who would be willing to eat most of his contract.
Pair that with the struggles at the plate and his no-trade clause and you have the perfect storm that's likely to keep the third baseman in St. Louis unless he opens his list of trade landing spots.
