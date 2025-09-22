Cardinals To Shop 13-Year Veteran After Season: Insider
Who aren't the St. Louis Cardinals going to shop this winter? That's a more difficult question than who the team will look to move on from.
The reason for this is that the Cardinals are seemingly about to enter a rebuild and that means any veteran -- and maybe even some of the young guys -- are going to be at least considered as potential trade pieces as this team attempts to find its new identity under Chaim Bloom.
There's already a lot out there about what the team could do. Most of it is just noise. If you can, listen to the insiders -- or the team itself -- above anything else. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is someone you should be listening to about Cardinals trade news. There's a lot of crazy takes out there already, but most you can scroll right past. But, Goold talked about the upcoming offseason and noted that the team is expected to shop both Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado.
Will the Cardinals trade Sonny Gray?
"Gray has yet to see a playoff game with the Cardinals," Goold said. "The Cardinals have not won a playoff game with Arenado at third. The two veterans are set to make a combined $60 million next season, and the Cardinals want to trim costs and lean into a farm-fueled model that could take several years before they contend.
"Bloom is expected to explore trading both All-Stars. They also each have a no-trade clause – which will loom large in the conversations Bloom is set to have with both players after the regular season. And yet, there they were Friday night, together as Cardinals teammates for perhaps the final time at home and imposing themselves upon a win."
Both of these guys have been talked about a lot. Arenado especially. But, Gray arguably is the more interesting name right now. That's because it's been known for a while that the club would look to move on from Arenado. Gray makes sense, but has been clear in his preference to stay with St. Louis over the last year. Will that change this offseason? He's a three-time All-Star and the team's top overall pitcher. Even with a 4.33 ERA, he has given the Cardinals a chance to win most times he's touched the mound and even has tied his career-high with 14 wins. Losing him would completely change the landscape of the 2026 rotation. If Goold thinkgs the Cardinals are going to shop him, it's a safe bet that will happen.
More MLB: Why Masyn Winn, Iván Herrera Made Cardinals' Season Worth It