Cardinals Trade Rumblings: 2 Potential Landing Spots For Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to make some big changes this offseason. After their second losing season in the last three years, Chaim Bloom has taken over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations, and with a new era will come the first rebuild in St. Louis in a long time.
This will likely include trading players such as Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado. Willson Contreras stated that for now, he wants to remain in St. Louis and be part of the rebuild.
However, while he has a no-trade clause, he didn't completely rule out a trade. Here are two potential landing spots for him if he does indeed decide to waive his no-trade clause.
New York Mets
After the Mets suffered an epic collapse in the second half of the 2025 season, first baseman Pete Alonso chose to opt out of the final year of his contract. He'll be in search of a larger deal this winter, and as such, the Mets might lose him.
With that in mind, they'll need a first baseman, and if Contreras chooses to waive his no-trade clause, New York would be a good fit. They are hoping to contend in 2026 and try for a World Series title, while the Cardinals are taking a step back.
On paper, the Mets still have a solid roster and will have a need at first base if they lose Alonso, and Contreras fits the bill. He has two years remaining on his contract, and the Mets would likely be willing to take on some of the money he is owed, given owner Steve Cohen's penchant for spending.
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks are another team that could use a first baseman. Tyler Locklear struggled after Josh Naylor was traded away, and the Diamondbacks also lost Christian Walker last offseason.
Arizona still has a solid core in place, including Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Blaze Alexander. If they aren't quite sure about Locklear as their full-time first baseman just yet, Contreras can provide a little bit of a bridge for the next two years.
He would give them a power bat from the right side of the plate and could help them bounce back into contention after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2025, not unlike the Cardinals.
We'll see if Contreras ends up being willing to waive his no-trade clause.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Target 2x World Series champion looking for redemption in 2026