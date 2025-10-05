Cardinals Could Target 2x World Series champion looking for redemption in 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason after going 78-84 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central in 2025. They recorded their second losing season in three years and will now rebuild under Chaim Bloom, who took over for John Mozeliak last week.
They have some big decisions looming, and players such as Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado could be on the way out. With Gray possibly gone, they'll need to add some pitching, even if they don't plan on contending this year.
Among the potential options is right-hander Walker Buehler, who has a mutual option for 2026, but could return to the free agent market after a tough 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.
Cardinals Could Target Former World Series Hero To Boost Rotation
Buehler went 10-7 with a 4.93 ERA in 24 starts and two relief appearances this season. After being let go by the Red Sox, he performed better in Philadelphia, posting a 0.66 ERA in two starts and one relief appearance.
Because of his struggles in Boston, he likely won't be terribly expensive, which bodes well for a team like the Cardinals, who could be shedding payroll again this offseason. Buehler struggled in 2024 as well, but salvaged that season with a dominant performance in the playoffs. He even closed out the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Perhaps a change of scenery could benefit Buehler. And if he performs well next season, the Cardinals could potentially flip him to a contending ballclub and bring back a strong prospect or two.
Buehler has a proven track record of pitching well in the postseason. While the Cardinals are unlikely to make it to the playoffs in 2026, he could also be a solid veteran presence in a young clubhouse as the team looks to rebuild and set themselves up for the future.
It likely will be a few years before they can compete for a World Series title again, but even in the midst of a rebuild, they would benefit from having some extra pitching, especially if Gray is traded.
It will certainly be interesting to see where St. Louis lands in its search for pitching this offseason and what they will do with their payroll, as that is still uncertain at the present moment.
