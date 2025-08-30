Cardinals Trio Playing For Role With 2026 Club, Says Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have just 26 games left in the regular season and then it’s decision time for the organization.
Chaim Bloom is taking over as president of baseball operations. This has been known since before the 2025 season kicked off. Now, time is running out on the season and with that being said, who will be back next year?
Over the final few weeks of the season, the club is going to have to take a look at what it has and determine who will be a part of Bloom’s core moving forward. MLB.com’s John Denton specifically mentioned Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker, and Lars Nootbaar are three guys playing for their role with the team down the stretch.
Who should the Cardinals bring back in 2026?
"Cardinals likely won't be heading to the playoffs come October, but there's still plenty on the line," Denton said. "Several players, in fact, will be playing for their futures in St. Louis next season. Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, and Nolan Gorman, specifically, they need big finishes down the stretch to ensure that they are back in St. Louis next year. Some of those players have already started turning it around and pointing towards strong finishes.
"Lars Nootbaar had a three-hit game on Thursday in the win over the (Pittsburgh Pirates). He had five straight multi-hit games a couple of weeks ago, went through an 0-for-19 slump, and broke out of it in a big way on Thursday. Jordan Walker hit a 404-foot home run on Thursday to give the Cardinals some insurance runs and help them win that game. And Nolan Gorman has been the hottest Cardinal for the last three weeks. He's seeing the ball a lot better, he's drawing walks, he has four home runs in August, and he's looked a lot better since taking over the starting third base role on August 1st."
With just a few weeks left to go in the regular season, Bloom and the incoming front office in general need to keep a close eye to determine who will be back in 2026 as a potential rebuild really takes off.
