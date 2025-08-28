Cardinals Under Fire For Massive Trade Deadline Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals entered sell mode at the trade deadline and unloaded a few expiring contracts.
The Cardinals took a conservative route to selling, as they only traded three expiring relievers at the deadline. While they did net a few solid prospects, the returns in these trades weren't big enough to alter the future in St. Louis. But the Cardinals missed out on a few moves that could have helped their rebuild along.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested that he fact that the Cardinals didn't trade Willson Contreras at the deadline was a huge mistake. Kline labeled it as the biggest trade deadline regret for the Cardinals.
Cardinals couldn't have traded Willson Contreras even if they wanted to
"The Cardinals are another example of a team that could've done more at the deadline. John Mozeliak, in his last big act as president of baseball operations, mostly tweaked around the margins," Kline wrote. "He was able to trade expiring relievers like Steven Matz and Ryan Helsley, but St. Louis couldn't unmoor itself from the weighty veteran contracts holding this roster back. Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray, both equipped with no-trade clauses, were big conversation-starters around the deadline. But what about Willson Contreras?
"By virtue of not having a no-trade clause (and also being generally more productive than other sunk costs on the Cardinals roster) he was probably the easiest big-money player to shed at the deadline. But it never felt like St. Louis seriously considered it, as the 33-year-old is under contract through 2027 (with a club option for 2028). Contreras' value is at a relative low point, so he stuck around."
With Contreras getting older and struggling to produce like his contract would suggest, it would have made sense for the Cardinals to trade him. Pair that with his fiery temper, which could be seen in his recent ejection, and you have the perfect trade candidate.
But Contreras has a no-trade clause on his contract and had previously stated that he wouldn't waive it to be moved. The Cardinals have no choice but to keep him on the roster, unless they're willing to cut him, but that seems unlikely.
