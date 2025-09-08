Cardinals Unlikely Prospect's Return To Baseball Leading To MLB
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night and it sounds like they will have some reinforcements with the team.
On Sunday, The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that Alec Burleson is expected to be activated off of the Injured List and be ready to return to the lineup on Monday against Seattle. This will be the most talked about move of the day once the team makes it official. But, it's not the team's only move. Woo also noted that Garrett Hampson is expected to be designated for assignment and Andre Granillo is to be optioned down to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. In response, the Cardinals reportedly are going to call up 29-year-old reliever Nick Raquet.
The St. Louis Cardinals are making some moves
"Cardinals transaction moves, expected to be official tomorrow: Alec Burleson activated off IL. Garrett Hampson DFA'd. Andre Granillo optioned to Memphis. Nick Raquet selected to 40-man, added to 26-man roster," Woo said. "...Quite an accomplishment for Nick Raquet, who goes from indy ball to the show. A LHP, has a combined 1.68 ERA across two levels this year. 4.05 ERA in 11 games for Memphis."
Raquet is 29 years old and is a former third round pick from the Washington Nationals, but he hasn't made his big league debut yet. He was in the Washington organization from 2017 through 2019. He didn't pitch during the 2020 COVID season and went away from baseball until 2023. He returned to baseball in Indy Ball over with the York Revolution in 2023 and followed up with an appearance in the Dominican Winter League. In 2024, he landed in the minors with the Cardinals organization and has been working his way up. This year, he has a 1.68 ERA in 36 total appearances with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
The Cardinals haven't made the news official as of writing, but it sounds like the 29-year-old is about to get his first taste in the big leagues after a very long road.
