Cardinals Update: Brendan Donovan Facing Uncertain Weekend

Jun 5, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are still missing breakout star Brendan Donovan.

He left the action on Tuesday with what was initially called "left toe discomfort." After undergoing an MRI, it was shared that he has a "sprained capsule in the joint" in his left big toe. The Cardinals haven't placed him on the Injured List, though. They have been waiting around to see if he could return to action earlier.

He took a step toward a potential return on Friday. It was shared by MLB.com's John Denton and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Donovan has a carbon-fiber insert trying to protect his toe and took batting practice on Friday.

"Cardinals Brendan Donovan has a carbon-fiber insert to protect his toe and he’s going to 'push it hard' today to see if he can return this weekend," Goold said. "Club is willing to give him till Tuesday — playing this whole series short handed to avoid losing him for next week."

"Cardinals 2B/LF Brendan Donovan is wearing a carbon fiber orthotic in his shoe to lessen the pressure on his sprained left big toe," Denton said. "He took BP and grounders today and felt better. He will repeat that on Saturday. However, it could be that he doesn’t play again until Tuesday."

The Cardinals have been cold this week. Getting Donovan back will help. Hopefully, he's able to continue his recovery and return over the next few days rather than requiring an IL stint.

Patrick McAvoy
