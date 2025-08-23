Cardinals Update: St. Louis Lost Slugger; New Career Day
The St. Louis Cardinals got bitten by the injury bug once again on Friday night.
Right before the Cardinals took on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, it was announced that slugger Alec Burleson was being scratched from the game due to right wrist discomfort and was replaced by Nathan Church.
"Cardinals LF Alec Burleson has been scratched from tonight’s starting lineup because of right wrist discomfort. He injured his wrist on an awkward swing in Thursday’s win," MLB.com's John Denton said. "Rookie Nathan Church starts in CF and Lars Nootbaar moves to LF."
The Cardinals ended up losing against the Rays, but it was a big night for Church. He recently came up to the big leagues and has been looking for his first big league hit. He was able to get it on Friday night.
"A night after throwing out his first runner and stealing his first base, Cardinals CF Nathan Church finally logged his first MLB hit," Denton said. "He had been 0 for 15 over his first four-plus MLB games before drilling a liner through the left side. Church was given an ovation by Cards fans."
It was a career night for the young Cardinals outfielder
That's not all. Church also launched his first home run of his young career as well.
For St. Louis, injuries have popped up left and right recently. Church is someone who has gotten an opportunity at the big league level because of this. The 25-year-old hadn't gotten his first base hit until Friday night, but he was still making a positive impact with the club before that. He's appeared in five games so far this season with the Cardinals and it will be interesting to see how the team views him down the stretch.
The Cardinals made it clear this season is about development. Could we see more of Church down the stretch or will he head back down to the minors soon? That's up in the air, but what a night for the young Cardinals outfielder overall, even in a loss.
