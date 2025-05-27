Cardinals Updates Involving St. Louis' Top 3 Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals have been great in the month of May.
St. Louis is riding high and is in second place in the National League Central with an impressive 30-24 record. Everything seemingly has gone right for St. Louis in May and has been talked about at length. For as much success as the Cardinals have had in the majors, there are other things to be excited about in the minors right now as well.
Here are the latest updates/stats for St. Louis' top three prospects:
No. 1: JJ Wetherholt - Infielder
Wetherholt impressed in Spring Training and that has carried over into the 2025 season. The 22-year-old has played in 32 games so far this season with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. Over that span, he has slashed .284/.388/.440 with three home runs, 17 RBIs, six stolen bases, 18 walks, nine doubles, and 20 runs scored. That's a lot of production for just 32 games. He's still not close to the big leagues with MLB.com projecting a debut in 2026, but looks like a future star.
No. 2: Quinn Mathews - Pitcher
The 24-year-old has dealt with some shoulder soreness this season and has made just five starts. He's made three starts with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and then one start each with the FCL Cardinals, and Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals. Overall, he has a 4.11 ERA but is trending in the right direction. He missed roughly a month from April 11th through May 19th. He returned on May 19th and has had two straight scoreless outings across five innings pitched total. MLB.com is projecting him to make his big league debut in 2025.
No. 3: Tink Hence - Pitcher
Hence is in a similar boat as Matthews right now. MLB.com is projecting him to make his debut in 2025, but he's dealt with injuries. Hence actually made his first appearance of the season on May 21st for the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals. He didn't allow a run across one inning of work.
