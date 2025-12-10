Cardinals Officially Lose 29-Year-Old Utility Man To Red Sox

The Rule 5 Draft giveth and taketh away.

That at least was the case for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. St. Louis was one of just 12 teams that selected a player in the major league phase of the draft. St. Louis selected right-handed pitcher Matt Pushard from the Miami Marlins. The Cardinals also added Ryan Murphy from the San Francisco Giants in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft.

On top of this, the Cardinals lost some prospects, including utility man Matt Lloyd, who was poached by the Boston Red Sox in the minor league phase of the draft. The move is reflected in MLB.com's rundown of the entire Rule 5 Draft. Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com shared the news on X.

The Cardinals had a busy day on Wednesday

"Red Sox also select 1B/OF Matt Lloyd from the Cardinals. 29-year-old produces quality EVs, 105.3 90th/113.6 max. Fringy contact rates, but solid batted ball angles. 2025: .271/.370/.434, 18 2B, 9 HR," Cundall wrote.

Lloyd was a 15th-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. He spent the first few years of his professional career in the Reds' farm system but was released. His first season in the Cardinals' farm system was 2024. He played in 121 games for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and had 17 homers and 77 RBIs. He spent the majority of the 2025 season in Triple-A with the Memphis Redbirds. Overall, he had nine homers and 54 RBIs in 83 games played.

For St. Louis, he was a good prospect in part because he can play all over the field. In 2025, he got time at first base, second base, and left field in Triple-A. Lloyd also has gotten playing time at third base and right field throughout his professional career to this point. Plus, he has some pop.

Lloyd was solid in the Cardinals' farm system over the last two years, but there isn't currently a path to playing time in the big leagues, so losing the depth doesn't hurt too much here right now.

