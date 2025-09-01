Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With $55 Million Veteran Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals have waved the white flag on the season, and it seems like it's time to rebuild in St. Louis.
As the offseason draws closer, the Cardinals have the opportunity to make a lot of moves in the coming weeks that would set them up for future success. While the real work will be done in the offseason, the Cardinals could still make a few moves this month.
Stephen Parello of Redbird Rants recently urged the Cardinals to waive veteran pitcher Miles Mikolas in the coming days. Mikolas is on an expiring contract, and it's unlikely the Cardinals will re-sign him after the season.
Miles Mikolas is on borrowed time in St. Louis
"Things haven't gone the way Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals had hoped when the two sides came to terms on a second contract extension ahead of the 2023 season. An All-Star with the Redbirds in 2018 and 2022, Mikolas regressed hard in 2023 with a 4.78 ERA," Parello wrote. "2024 was even worse with a 5.35 mark, and the 37-year-old hasn't rebounded at all in 2025, posting a 5.17 ERA in the final year of his deal.
"With youngsters like Quinn Mathews looking promising down at Triple-A Memphis, it's time to expedite the divorce between the organization and Mikolas and give the veteran a head start on deciding what his future holds."
Every decision the Cardinals make over the next few months should be for the benefit of the future in St. Louis. Keeping Mikolas on the roster isn't beneficial to the Cardinals in any way. They're going to pay his contract whether or not he's on the active roster.
Cutting him or waiving him would allow a prospect pitcher like Quinn Mathews, Tink Hence, or Tekoah Roby to make their way to the big leagues for the final few weeks of the season.
This trio of prospect pitchers is the future in St. Louis, while Mikolas is the past. Clearing room for them to make their way to the big leagues is far more important than playing out Mikolas' last few games with the team.
